For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG (ETR:ECK) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 32% over a half decade. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 30% over the last twelve months. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 17% in a month.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 13% per year is viewed as evidence that LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

XTRA:ECK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

A Different Perspective

Investors in LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier had a tough year, with a total loss of 30%, against a market gain of about 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

