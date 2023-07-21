Shareholders in Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 73%. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings saw its revenue grow by 0.2%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 73% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 13% in the last year, Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 73%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 25%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

