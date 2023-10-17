Shareholders May Be A Bit More Conservative With Acumentis Group Limited's (ASX:ACU) CEO Compensation For Now

Key Insights

The underwhelming share price performance of Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 23rd of October. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Tim Rabbitt Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Acumentis Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$13m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$416k over the year to June 2023. We note that's a decrease of 24% compared to last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$378.4k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Real Estate industry with market capitalizations below AU$315m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$413k. So it looks like Acumentis Group compensates Tim Rabbitt in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Tim Rabbitt holds AU$110k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$378k AU$388k 91% Other AU$38k AU$163k 9% Total Compensation AU$416k AU$550k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 80% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 20% is other remuneration. According to our research, Acumentis Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Acumentis Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Acumentis Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 33% per year. Its revenue is down 3.0% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Acumentis Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -62% over three years, Acumentis Group Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 4 warning signs for Acumentis Group (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Acumentis Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

