Shareholders May Be A Bit More Conservative With Water Ways Technologies Inc.'s (CVE:WWT) CEO Compensation For Now

Water Ways Technologies will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of December

Salary of US$158.9k is part of CEO Ohad Haber's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Water Ways Technologies' EPS grew by 40% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 30%

The underwhelming share price performance of Water Ways Technologies Inc. (CVE:WWT) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 29th of December. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Water Ways Technologies Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Water Ways Technologies Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$5.2m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$191k over the year to December 2022. That's a notable decrease of 29% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$158.9k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Canadian Machinery industry with market capitalizations below CA$265m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$222k. So it looks like Water Ways Technologies compensates Ohad Haber in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Ohad Haber directly owns CA$1.8m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$159k US$147k 83% Other US$32k US$121k 17% Total Compensation US$191k US$268k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 83% of total compensation represents salary and 17% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Water Ways Technologies and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Water Ways Technologies Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Water Ways Technologies Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 40% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 44% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Water Ways Technologies Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -30% over three years would not have pleased Water Ways Technologies Inc. shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) in Water Ways Technologies we think you should know about.

Switching gears from Water Ways Technologies, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

