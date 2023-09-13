Shareholders May Be More Conservative With AAR Corp.'s (NYSE:AIR) CEO Compensation For Now

Key Insights

AAR to hold its Annual General Meeting on 19th of September

Salary of US$1.00m is part of CEO John Holmes's total remuneration

Total compensation is 45% above industry average

AAR's EPS grew by 54% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 220%

Under the guidance of CEO John Holmes, AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 19th of September, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For John Holmes Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that AAR Corp. has a market capitalization of US$2.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$6.7m for the year to May 2023. We note that's a decrease of 46% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the American Aerospace & Defense industry with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.6m. Hence, we can conclude that John Holmes is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, John Holmes directly owns US$19m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.0m US$925k 15% Other US$5.7m US$11m 85% Total Compensation US$6.7m US$12m 100%

On an industry level, around 21% of total compensation represents salary and 79% is other remuneration. In AAR's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at AAR Corp.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, AAR Corp. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 54% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.4%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has AAR Corp. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 220%, over three years, would leave most AAR Corp. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

