Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Compensation For Now

Under the guidance of CEO Chuck Robbins, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 6th of December. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Cisco Systems, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Cisco Systems, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$194b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$32m for the year to July 2023. That's a notable increase of 8.7% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.4m.

On comparing similar companies in the American Communications industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$10m. Hence, we can conclude that Chuck Robbins is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Chuck Robbins holds US$12m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.4m US$1.4m 4% Other US$30m US$28m 96% Total Compensation US$32m US$29m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. Interestingly, the company has chosen to go down an unconventional route in that it pays a smaller salary to Chuck Robbins as compared to non-salary compensation over the one-year period examined. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Cisco Systems, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Cisco Systems, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 11% per year. Its revenue is up 11% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Cisco Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Cisco Systems, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 20% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Cisco Systems prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

