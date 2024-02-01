Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Emerson Electric Co.'s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Compensation For Now

Key Insights

Emerson Electric will host its Annual General Meeting on 6th of February

CEO Lal Karsanbhai's total compensation includes salary of US$1.41m

The total compensation is 55% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Emerson Electric's EPS grew by 4.8% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 17%

CEO Lal Karsanbhai has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 6th of February, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Emerson Electric Co.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Emerson Electric Co. has a market capitalization of US$54b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$18m for the year to September 2023. We note that's an increase of 21% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.4m.

On comparing similar companies in the American Electrical industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$12m. Hence, we can conclude that Lal Karsanbhai is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Lal Karsanbhai also holds US$27m worth of Emerson Electric stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.4m US$1.3m 8% Other US$17m US$14m 92% Total Compensation US$18m US$15m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 21% of total compensation represents salary and 79% is other remuneration. In Emerson Electric's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Emerson Electric Co.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Emerson Electric Co. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 4.8% per year. Its revenue is up 9.9% over the last year.

We would argue that the improvement in revenue is good, but isn't particularly impressive, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Emerson Electric Co. Been A Good Investment?

Emerson Electric Co. has generated a total shareholder return of 17% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

