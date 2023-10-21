Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Finbond Group Limited's (JSE:FGL) CEO Compensation For Now

Key Insights

Finbond Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 27th of October

Salary of R21.8m is part of CEO Willie Van Aardt's total remuneration

The overall pay is 663% above the industry average

Finbond Group's three-year loss to shareholders was 72% while its EPS was down 48% over the past three years

In the past three years, the share price of Finbond Group Limited (JSE:FGL) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Per share earnings growth is also poor, despite revenues growing. In light of this performance, shareholders will have a chance to question the board in the upcoming AGM on 27th of October, where they can impact on future company performance by voting on resolutions, including executive compensation. Here's our take on why we think shareholders might be hesitant about approving a raise at the moment.

Check out our latest analysis for Finbond Group

How Does Total Compensation For Willie Van Aardt Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Finbond Group Limited has a market capitalization of R278m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as R25m for the year to February 2023. That's a notable increase of 39% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at R21.8m constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the South Africa Consumer Finance industry with market capitalizations below R3.8b, reported a median total CEO compensation of R3.3m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Finbond Group Limited pays Willie Van Aardt north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R22m R18m 87% Other R3.2m - 13% Total Compensation R25m R18m 100%

On an industry level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. According to our research, Finbond Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Story continues

Finbond Group Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Finbond Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 48% per year. Its revenue is up 23% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Finbond Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -72% over three years, Finbond Group Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The returns to shareholders is disappointing along with lack of earnings growth, which goes some way in explaining the poor returns. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan is in line with their expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Finbond Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Important note: Finbond Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.