Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Northern Technologies International Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTIC) CEO Compensation For Now

Northern Technologies International's Annual General Meeting to take place on 19th of January

Salary of US$493.7k is part of CEO G. Lynch's total remuneration

The overall pay is 100% above the industry average

Over the past three years, Northern Technologies International's EPS grew by 7.4% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 0.03%

CEO G. Lynch has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 19th of January, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For G. Lynch Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Northern Technologies International Corporation has a market capitalization of US$116m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$889k for the year to August 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. In particular, the salary of US$493.7k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the American Chemicals industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$444k. This suggests that G. Lynch is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, G. Lynch also holds US$1.3m worth of Northern Technologies International stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$494k US$470k 56% Other US$395k US$420k 44% Total Compensation US$889k US$890k 100%

On an industry level, around 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. Northern Technologies International pays out 56% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Northern Technologies International Corporation's Growth Numbers

Northern Technologies International Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 7.4% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 5.6% over the last year.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Northern Technologies International Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Northern Technologies International Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 0.03% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Northern Technologies International that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

