Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Pureprofile Ltd's (ASX:PPL) CEO Compensation For Now

Key Insights

Pureprofile will host its Annual General Meeting on 26th of November

Total pay for CEO Martin Filz includes AU$411.9k salary

The overall pay is 41% above the industry average

Pureprofile's EPS grew by 129% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 7.7%

Performance at Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL) has been reasonably good and CEO Martin Filz has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 26th of November. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Check out our latest analysis for Pureprofile

Comparing Pureprofile Ltd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Pureprofile Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$31m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.1m for the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 25% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$412k.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Media industry with market capitalizations under AU$307m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$758k. Hence, we can conclude that Martin Filz is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Martin Filz also holds AU$742k worth of Pureprofile stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$412k AU$416k 39% Other AU$657k AU$1.0m 61% Total Compensation AU$1.1m AU$1.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 57% of total compensation represents salary and 43% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Pureprofile allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Story continues

A Look at Pureprofile Ltd's Growth Numbers

Pureprofile Ltd has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 129% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 23%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Pureprofile Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Pureprofile Ltd has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 7.7%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Pureprofile that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.