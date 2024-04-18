Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Black Hills Corporation's (NYSE:BKH) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Key Insights

Black Hills' Annual General Meeting to take place on 23rd of April

CEO Linn Evans' total compensation includes salary of US$893.3k

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, Black Hills' EPS grew by 1.7% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 18%

Shareholders of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 23rd of April. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Linn Evans Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Black Hills Corporation has a market capitalization of US$3.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.6m for the year to December 2023. We note that's an increase of 26% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$893k.

For comparison, other companies in the American Integrated Utilities industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$4.4m. So it looks like Black Hills compensates Linn Evans in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Linn Evans also holds US$7.8m worth of Black Hills stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$893k US$854k 16% Other US$4.7m US$3.6m 84% Total Compensation US$5.6m US$4.5m 100%

On an industry level, around 13% of total compensation represents salary and 87% is other remuneration. Black Hills is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Black Hills Corporation's Growth

Black Hills Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 1.7% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 8.6% over the last year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Black Hills Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 18% for the shareholders, Black Hills Corporation would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) in Black Hills we think you should know about.

