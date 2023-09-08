Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Open Text Corporation's (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Key Insights

Open Text will host its Annual General Meeting on 14th of September

CEO Mark Barrenechea's total compensation includes salary of US$950.0k

The overall pay is 68% above the industry average

Over the past three years, Open Text's EPS fell by 13% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 0.6%

In the past three years, shareholders of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) have seen a loss on their investment. In addition, the company's per-share earnings growth is not looking good, despite growing revenues. In light of this performance, shareholders will have a chance to question the board in the upcoming AGM on 14th of September, where they can impact on future company performance by voting on resolutions, including executive compensation. Here's our take on why we think shareholders might be hesitant about approving a raise at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Mark Barrenechea Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Open Text Corporation has a market capitalization of US$10b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$23m over the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 46% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$950k.

In comparison with other companies in the American Software industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$14m. Hence, we can conclude that Mark Barrenechea is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Mark Barrenechea holds US$44m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$950k US$950k 4% Other US$22m US$15m 96% Total Compensation US$23m US$16m 100%

On an industry level, around 10% of total compensation represents salary and 90% is other remuneration. Open Text has chosen to walk a path less trodden, opting to compensate its CEO with less of a traditional salary and more non-salary rewards over the last year. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Open Text Corporation's Growth Numbers

Open Text Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 13% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 28% over the last year.

Investors would be a bit wary of companies that have lower EPS But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Open Text Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 0.6% over three years, many shareholders in Open Text Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Open Text prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan is in line with their expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Open Text you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Important note: Open Text is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

