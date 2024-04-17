Some Shareholders May Object To A Pay Rise For Nordex SE's (ETR:NDX1) CEO This Year

Key Insights

Nordex will host its Annual General Meeting on 23rd of April

CEO Jose Blanco Diéguez's total compensation includes salary of €660.0k

The total compensation is 37% less than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Nordex's EPS fell by 25% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 38%

The underwhelming performance at Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. At the upcoming AGM on 23rd of April, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For Jose Blanco Diéguez Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Nordex SE has a market capitalization of €2.9b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.2m over the year to December 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 15% over the year before. We note that the salary of €660.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the German Electrical industry with market caps ranging from €1.9b to €6.0b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was €1.9m. That is to say, Jose Blanco Diéguez is paid under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary €660k €610k 55% Other €543k €813k 45% Total Compensation €1.2m €1.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 41% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 59% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Nordex pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Nordex SE's Growth

Nordex SE has reduced its earnings per share by 25% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 14% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that EPS are down, over three years. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Nordex SE Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -38% over three years, Nordex SE shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Nordex that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

