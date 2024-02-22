Shareholders May Be Wary Of Increasing Aspermont Limited's (ASX:ASP) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Aspermont will host its Annual General Meeting on 27th of February

Salary of AU$493.3k is part of CEO Alex Kent's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Aspermont's EPS declined by 71% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 79%

The results at Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Alex Kent bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 27th of February. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Aspermont

How Does Total Compensation For Alex Kent Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Aspermont Limited has a market capitalization of AU$17m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$820k for the year to September 2023. That's a notable increase of 8.2% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$493.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Media industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$821k. From this we gather that Alex Kent is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$493k AU$356k 60% Other AU$327k AU$402k 40% Total Compensation AU$820k AU$758k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 58% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 42% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Aspermont and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

Aspermont Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Aspermont Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 71% per year. Its revenue is up 2.8% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Aspermont Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -79% over three years would not have pleased Aspermont Limited shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Aspermont we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.