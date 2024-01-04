Shareholders May Be Wary Of Increasing KESM Industries Berhad's (KLSE:KESM) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

KESM Industries Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 11th of January

Salary of RM664.2k is part of CEO Samuel Lim's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

KESM Industries Berhad's three-year loss to shareholders was 47% while its EPS was down 58% over the past three years

The results at KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Samuel Lim bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 11th of January. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing KESM Industries Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that KESM Industries Berhad has a market capitalization of RM296m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM829k for the year to July 2023. That's a modest increase of 3.9% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of RM664.2k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysian Semiconductor industry with market capitalizations below RM927m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM673k. This suggests that KESM Industries Berhad remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM664k RM638k 80% Other RM165k RM160k 20% Total Compensation RM829k RM798k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 83% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 17% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, KESM Industries Berhad more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

KLSE:KESM CEO Compensation January 4th 2024

A Look at KESM Industries Berhad's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, KESM Industries Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 58% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 5.4% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has KESM Industries Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -47% over three years, KESM Industries Berhad shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for KESM Industries Berhad that investors should look into moving forward.

