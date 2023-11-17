Shareholders May Be Wary Of Increasing The Warehouse Group Limited's (NZSE:WHS) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Warehouse Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 23rd of November

Salary of NZ$1.59m is part of CEO Nick Grayston's total remuneration

The total compensation is 340% higher than the average for the industry

Warehouse Group's EPS declined by 12% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 16%

The results at The Warehouse Group Limited (NZSE:WHS) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Nick Grayston bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 23rd of November. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

See our latest analysis for Warehouse Group

Comparing The Warehouse Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that The Warehouse Group Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$577m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as NZ$2.8m for the year to July 2023. We note that's a decrease of 22% compared to last year. In particular, the salary of NZ$1.59m, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the New Zealand Multiline Retail industry with market caps ranging from NZ$335m to NZ$1.3b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was NZ$635k. This suggests that Nick Grayston is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Nick Grayston directly owns NZ$204k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary NZ$1.6m NZ$1.5m 57% Other NZ$1.2m NZ$2.1m 43% Total Compensation NZ$2.8m NZ$3.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 47% of total compensation represents salary and 53% is other remuneration. Warehouse Group is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

A Look at The Warehouse Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, The Warehouse Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 12% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 3.2% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has The Warehouse Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 16% over three years, some The Warehouse Group Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Warehouse Group that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.