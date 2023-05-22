Shareholders in Medios (ETR:ILM1) are in the red if they invested three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Medios AG (ETR:ILM1) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 55% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 30% in the last year. But it's up 6.3% in the last week.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, Medios actually managed to grow EPS by 3.7% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

After considering the numbers, we'd posit that the the market had higher expectations of EPS growth, three years back. However, taking a look at other business metrics might shed a bit more light on the share price action.

Revenue is actually up 40% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Medios further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Medios has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Medios will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Medios shareholders are down 30% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Medios .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

