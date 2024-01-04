Shareholders in Mene (CVE:MENE) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Mene Inc. (CVE:MENE) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 56% in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 41%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Mene didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Mene saw its revenue grow by 7.3% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 16% during the period. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

TSXV:MENE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.0% in the last year, Mene shareholders lost 41%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Mene is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

