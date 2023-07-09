Shareholders in Mitchell Services (ASX:MSV) are in the red if they invested three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) share price has gained 29% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 28% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Mitchell Services made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Mitchell Services saw its revenue grow by 13% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 8% per year, for three years. This implies the market had higher expectations of Mitchell Services. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

Mitchell Services shareholders are up 8.0% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 0.4% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mitchell Services (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

