Shareholders Will Most Likely Find EQ Resources Limited's (ASX:EQR) CEO Compensation Acceptable

EQ Resources will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of November

Salary of AU$300.0k is part of CEO Kevin MacNeill's total remuneration

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, EQ Resources' EPS fell by 9.8% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 121%

Performance at EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR) has been reasonably good and CEO Kevin MacNeill has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 29th of November. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Kevin MacNeill Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that EQ Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$104m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$367k for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 27% over the year before. In particular, the salary of AU$300.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under AU$305m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$386k. This suggests that EQ Resources remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Kevin MacNeill also holds AU$266k worth of EQ Resources stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$300k AU$300k 82% Other AU$67k AU$204k 18% Total Compensation AU$367k AU$504k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. EQ Resources is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at EQ Resources Limited's Growth Numbers

EQ Resources Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 9.8% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 26% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has EQ Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 121% over three years, EQ Resources Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The overall company performance has been commendable, however there are still areas for improvement. Despite robust revenue growth, until EPS growth improves, shareholders may be hesitant to increase CEO pay by too much.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for EQ Resources that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

