Shareholders in Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 82%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Nano Dimension made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Nano Dimension saw its revenue increase by 57% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 13% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Nano Dimension's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

While the broader market gained around 22% in the last year, Nano Dimension shareholders lost 8.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 13% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nano Dimension better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Nano Dimension , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

