Shareholders in Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (SGX:MZH) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 2.4%. Nanofilm Technologies International may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Nanofilm Technologies International had to report a 29% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 40% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.4% in the last year, Nanofilm Technologies International shareholders might be miffed that they lost 39% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline seems to have halted in the most recent three months, with the relatively flat share price suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you would like to research Nanofilm Technologies International in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

