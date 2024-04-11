Shareholders in National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) are in the red if they invested three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) shareholders, since the share price is down 16% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 18%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, National Bank Holdings actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 9.6% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 8.2% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching National Bank Holdings more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

We know that National Bank Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think National Bank Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for National Bank Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was -9.8%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

National Bank Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 6.3% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.3% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand National Bank Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - National Bank Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

