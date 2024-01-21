Shareholders in Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 56% share price collapse, in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 27% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Neo Performance Materials made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Neo Performance Materials saw its revenue grow by 20% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 16% compounded, over three years. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

TSX:NEO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2024

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Neo Performance Materials will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Neo Performance Materials' TSR for the last 3 years was -51%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Neo Performance Materials shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Neo Performance Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Neo Performance Materials that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

