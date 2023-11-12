Shareholders in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 22%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 10%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 18% over the last three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Norfolk Southern reported an EPS drop of 33% for the last year. The share price fall of 22% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Dive deeper into Norfolk Southern's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Norfolk Southern's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Norfolk Southern shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Norfolk Southern (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

