Shareholders Are Optimistic That Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Multiply In Value

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Cognizant Technology Solutions' (NASDAQ:CTSH) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cognizant Technology Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$18b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cognizant Technology Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

What Can We Tell From Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by Cognizant Technology Solutions' returns on capital. The company has employed 22% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Cognizant Technology Solutions can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Cognizant Technology Solutions has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

