Shareholders Are Optimistic That Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Multiply In Value

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Fastenal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$4.6b - US$863m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Fastenal has an ROCE of 40%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fastenal compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fastenal.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fastenal Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Fastenal. The company has employed 41% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 40%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Fastenal can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line

Fastenal has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 178% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

