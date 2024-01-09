Shareholders Are Optimistic That McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Will Multiply In Value

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for McDonald's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$12b ÷ (US$52b - US$4.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, McDonald's has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for McDonald's

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for McDonald's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From McDonald's' ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by McDonald's' returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 24% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 58% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If McDonald's can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On McDonald's' ROCE

In short, we'd argue McDonald's has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 81% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Story continues

If you want to continue researching McDonald's, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.