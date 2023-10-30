Shareholders Are Optimistic That Nedap (AMS:NEDAP) Will Multiply In Value

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Nedap's (AMS:NEDAP) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Nedap, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = €28m ÷ (€133m - €40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Nedap has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Nedap

roce

In the above chart we have measured Nedap's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nedap.

The Trend Of ROCE

Nedap deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 30% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 29% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Nedap can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From Nedap's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Nedap has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 61% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Story continues

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Nedap, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.