Shareholders Are Optimistic That Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) Will Multiply In Value

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sheng Siong Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = S$150m ÷ (S$830m - S$264m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Sheng Siong Group has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sheng Siong Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Sheng Siong Group .

How Are Returns Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Sheng Siong Group. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 26% and the business has deployed 92% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Sheng Siong Group's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Sheng Siong Group has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 76% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Sheng Siong Group you'll probably want to know about.

