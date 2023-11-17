Shareholders Are Optimistic That Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Multiply In Value

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sirius XM Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$10b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Sirius XM Holdings has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 8.2%.

View our latest analysis for Sirius XM Holdings

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sirius XM Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Sirius XM Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Sirius XM Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 30% and the business has deployed 28% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

Sirius XM Holdings has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

Story continues

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sirius XM Holdings (including 1 which is significant) .

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.