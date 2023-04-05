Shareholders Are Optimistic That Supply Network (ASX:SNL) Will Multiply In Value

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Supply Network (ASX:SNL), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Supply Network, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = AU$35m ÷ (AU$155m - AU$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Supply Network has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Supply Network compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Supply Network's ROCE Trend?

Supply Network deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 31% and the business has deployed 202% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Supply Network can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Supply Network has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 366% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Supply Network that we think you should be aware of.

