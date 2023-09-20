Shareholders Are Optimistic That Technology One (ASX:TNE) Will Multiply In Value

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Technology One (ASX:TNE), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Technology One is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = AU$115m ÷ (AU$505m - AU$222m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Technology One has an ROCE of 40%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Technology One's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Technology One here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Technology One's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 90% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 40%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Technology One can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Another thing to note, Technology One has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In short, we'd argue Technology One has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 204% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Technology One and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

