Shareholders in Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 82% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 71% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Ouster wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Ouster increased its revenue by 40%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 71% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Ouster

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 1.0% in the last year, Ouster shareholders might be miffed that they lost 71%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 46%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ouster you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

