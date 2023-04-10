Shareholders in Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) share price slid 35% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 4.9%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Pekat Group Berhad because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 12% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Pekat Group Berhad reported an EPS drop of 42% for the last year. The share price fall of 35% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Pekat Group Berhad shareholders are happy with the loss of 35% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 12% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pekat Group Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

