Shareholders in Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) have lost 49%, as stock drops 17% this past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 50%. That's well below the market decline of 0.5%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 29% in that time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 26% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

After losing 17% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Phoenix Spree Deutschland fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.5% in the twelve months, Phoenix Spree Deutschland shareholders did even worse, losing 49% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Phoenix Spree Deutschland you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

