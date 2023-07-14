Shareholders Should Be Pleased With AUTO1 Group SE's (ETR:AG1) Price

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.4x in the Specialty Retail industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about AUTO1 Group SE's (ETR:AG1) P/S ratio of 0.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How AUTO1 Group Has Been Performing

AUTO1 Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For AUTO1 Group?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, AUTO1 Group would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 16% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 84% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.3% per year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 6.4% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this information, we can see why AUTO1 Group is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look at AUTO1 Group's revenue growth estimates show that its P/S is about what we expect, as both metrics follow closely with the industry averages. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

