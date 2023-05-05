Shareholders Should Be Pleased With EQS Group AG's (ETR:EQS) Price

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Software industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.2x, EQS Group AG (ETR:EQS) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 3.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does EQS Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for EQS Group as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as EQS Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 21%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 82% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 17% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 7.0% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why EQS Group's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On EQS Group's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of EQS Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

