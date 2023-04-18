Shareholders Should Be Pleased With GeneDx Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:WGS) Price

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.2x in the Healthcare industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about GeneDx Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:WGS) P/S ratio of 1.1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has GeneDx Holdings Performed Recently?

There hasn't been much to differentiate GeneDx Holdings' and the industry's revenue growth lately. The P/S ratio is probably moderate because investors think this modest revenue performance will continue. If this is the case, then at least existing shareholders won't be losing sleep over the current share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For GeneDx Holdings?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like GeneDx Holdings' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 11%. The latest three year period has also seen a 20% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.9% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.6% per year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that GeneDx Holdings' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've seen that GeneDx Holdings maintains an adequate P/S seeing as its revenue growth figures match the rest of the industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for GeneDx Holdings (3 are a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

