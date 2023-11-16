Shareholders Should Be Pleased With On Holding AG's (NYSE:ONON) Price

When close to half the companies in the Luxury industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.7x, you may consider On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 4.6x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does On Holding's Recent Performance Look Like?

On Holding certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is On Holding's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like On Holding's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 64%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 26% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 8.8% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we can see why On Holding is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that On Holding maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Luxury industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

