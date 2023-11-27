Shareholders Should Be Pleased With ITMAX System Berhad's (KLSE:ITMAX) Price

ITMAX System Berhad's (KLSE:ITMAX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 13x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Electronic industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios below 1.3x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does ITMAX System Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, ITMAX System Berhad has been doing relatively well. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For ITMAX System Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as ITMAX System Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 49%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 201% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 31% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 22% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that ITMAX System Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From ITMAX System Berhad's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of ITMAX System Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

