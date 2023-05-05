Shareholders Should Be Pleased With Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TARS) Price

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TARS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 15.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Pharmaceuticals industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 3.2x and even P/S below 0.9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' Recent Performance Look Like?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn the corner. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Tarsus Pharmaceuticals?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 55%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in revenue being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 112% per year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 32% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

