Shareholders Will Probably Be Cautious Of Increasing MCS Services Limited's (ASX:MSG) CEO Compensation At The Moment

MCS Services' Annual General Meeting to take place on 30th of November

Salary of AU$196.4k is part of CEO Paul Simmons's total remuneration

The overall pay is 43% below the industry average

Over the past three years, MCS Services' EPS fell by 71% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 38%

The underwhelming performance at MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 30th of November. The data we gathered below shows that CEO compensation looks acceptable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Paul Simmons Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that MCS Services Limited has a market capitalization of AU$4.0m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$252k for the year to June 2023. We note that's a small decrease of 4.8% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$196.4k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Commercial Services industry with market capitalizations under AU$305m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$442k. That is to say, Paul Simmons is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Paul Simmons also holds AU$761k worth of MCS Services stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$196k AU$200k 78% Other AU$56k AU$65k 22% Total Compensation AU$252k AU$265k 100%

On an industry level, around 70% of total compensation represents salary and 30% is other remuneration. According to our research, MCS Services has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at MCS Services Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, MCS Services Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 71% per year. It saw its revenue drop 12% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has MCS Services Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few MCS Services Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -38% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for MCS Services that you should be aware of before investing.

