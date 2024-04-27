Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:NINE) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

Nine Energy Service's Annual General Meeting to take place on 3rd of May

Total pay for CEO Ann Fox includes US$700.0k salary

Total compensation is 199% above industry average

Over the past three years, Nine Energy Service's EPS grew by 108% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 17%

Under the guidance of CEO Ann Fox, Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 3rd of May. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$82m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$3.4m for the year to December 2023. We note that's an increase of 66% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$700k.

In comparison with other companies in the American Energy Services industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$1.1m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Nine Energy Service, Inc. pays Ann Fox north of the industry median. Furthermore, Ann Fox directly owns US$1.2m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$700k US$689k 21% Other US$2.7m US$1.3m 79% Total Compensation US$3.4m US$2.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. According to our research, Nine Energy Service has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s Growth

Nine Energy Service, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 108% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 2.7%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Nine Energy Service, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Nine Energy Service, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 17% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

