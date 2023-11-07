Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Michael Hill International Limited's (ASX:MHJ) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

Michael Hill International to hold its Annual General Meeting on 14th of November

Total pay for CEO Daniel Bracken includes AU$1.06m salary

The overall pay is 73% above the industry average

Michael Hill International's total shareholder return over the past three years was 88% while its EPS grew by 126% over the past three years

Under the guidance of CEO Daniel Bracken, Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 14th of November. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Daniel Bracken Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Michael Hill International Limited has a market capitalization of AU$313m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.7m over the year to July 2023. That's a notable decrease of 25% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$1.06m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Australian Specialty Retail industry with market capitalizations between AU$156m and AU$623m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$1.0m. This suggests that Daniel Bracken is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Daniel Bracken also holds AU$2.3m worth of Michael Hill International stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$1.1m AU$1.1m 61% Other AU$682k AU$1.3m 39% Total Compensation AU$1.7m AU$2.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 53% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 47% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Michael Hill International pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Michael Hill International Limited's Growth

Michael Hill International Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 126% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.6%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Michael Hill International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 88% over three years, Michael Hill International Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for Michael Hill International that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

