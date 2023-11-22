Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing BNK Banking Corporation Limited's (ASX:BBC) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

BNK Banking to hold its Annual General Meeting on 29th of November

CEO Allan Savins' total compensation includes salary of AU$529.7k

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

BNK Banking's three-year loss to shareholders was 17% while its EPS was down 78% over the past three years

The underwhelming share price performance of BNK Banking Corporation Limited (ASX:BBC) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. In addition, the company's per-share earnings growth is not looking good, despite growing revenues. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 29th of November and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. We think shareholders may be cautious of approving a pay rise for the CEO at the moment, based on our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Allan Savins Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, BNK Banking Corporation Limited has a market capitalization of AU$39m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$719k over the year to June 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. In particular, the salary of AU$529.7k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Banks industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$929k. This suggests that BNK Banking remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Allan Savins holds AU$509k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$530k AU$380k 74% Other AU$189k AU$341k 26% Total Compensation AU$719k AU$722k 100%

On an industry level, around 63% of total compensation represents salary and 37% is other remuneration. According to our research, BNK Banking has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

BNK Banking Corporation Limited's Growth

BNK Banking Corporation Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 78% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 69% over the last year.

Investors would be a bit wary of companies that have lower EPS But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has BNK Banking Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 17% over three years, many shareholders in BNK Banking Corporation Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 2 warning signs for BNK Banking (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

