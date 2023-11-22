Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Gateway Mining Limited's (ASX:GML) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

Gateway Mining's Annual General Meeting to take place on 29th of November

CEO Mark Cossom's total compensation includes salary of AU$290.0k

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Gateway Mining's EPS grew by 12% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 93%

The underwhelming share price performance of Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 29th of November. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Mark Cossom Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Gateway Mining Limited has a market capitalization of AU$6.0m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$329k for the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 20% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$290.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under AU$305m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$386k. So it looks like Gateway Mining compensates Mark Cossom in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$290k AU$290k 88% Other AU$39k AU$121k 12% Total Compensation AU$329k AU$411k 100%

On an industry level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. According to our research, Gateway Mining has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

Gateway Mining Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Gateway Mining Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 12% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 328%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Gateway Mining Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -93% over three years would not have pleased Gateway Mining Limited shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 5 warning signs for Gateway Mining (of which 3 are potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Gateway Mining is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

