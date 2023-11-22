Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Hot Chili Limited's (ASX:HCH) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

Hot Chili will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of November

CEO Christian Easterday's total compensation includes salary of AU$400.0k

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, Hot Chili's EPS grew by 31% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 55%

Shareholders of Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 29th of November. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

View our latest analysis for Hot Chili

How Does Total Compensation For Christian Easterday Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Hot Chili Limited has a market capitalization of AU$135m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$427k for the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 17% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$400.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$386k. So it looks like Hot Chili compensates Christian Easterday in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Christian Easterday holds AU$680k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$400k AU$400k 94% Other AU$27k AU$116k 6% Total Compensation AU$427k AU$516k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. Hot Chili is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

Hot Chili Limited's Growth

Hot Chili Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 31% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue has collapsed effectively to zero.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hot Chili Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few Hot Chili Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -55% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) in Hot Chili we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

