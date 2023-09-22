Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Asia File Corporation Bhd.'s (KLSE:ASIAFLE) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

Asia File Corporation Bhd to hold its Annual General Meeting on 29th of September

Salary of RM1.45m is part of CEO Soon Lim's total remuneration

The total compensation is 397% higher than the average for the industry

Asia File Corporation Bhd's total shareholder return over the past three years was 9.7% while its EPS grew by 13% over the past three years

CEO Soon Lim has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Asia File Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:ASIAFLE) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 29th of September, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Asia File Corporation Bhd.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Asia File Corporation Bhd. has a market capitalization of RM379m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM2.8m over the year to March 2023. That's a notable increase of 23% on last year. In particular, the salary of RM1.45m, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysian Commercial Services industry with market capitalizations below RM936m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM568k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Asia File Corporation Bhd. pays Soon Lim north of the industry median. What's more, Soon Lim holds RM183m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.5m RM1.4m 51% Other RM1.4m RM915k 49% Total Compensation RM2.8m RM2.3m 100%

On an industry level, around 84% of total compensation represents salary and 16% is other remuneration. Asia File Corporation Bhd pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Asia File Corporation Bhd.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Asia File Corporation Bhd. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 13% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 7.4%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Asia File Corporation Bhd. Been A Good Investment?

Asia File Corporation Bhd. has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 9.7%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) in Asia File Corporation Bhd we think you should know about.

