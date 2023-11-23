Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Metronic Global Berhad's (KLSE:MTRONIC) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

Metronic Global Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 30th of November

Salary of RM264.0k is part of CEO Brian Hoo's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, Metronic Global Berhad's EPS grew by 54% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 97%

Shareholders of Metronic Global Berhad (KLSE:MTRONIC) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 30th of November. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Brian Hoo Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Metronic Global Berhad has a market capitalization of RM31m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM312k for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 13% over the year before. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM264.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysia Software industry with market capitalizations below RM938m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM263k. This suggests that Metronic Global Berhad remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM264k RM294k 85% Other RM48k RM63k 15% Total Compensation RM312k RM357k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 85% of total compensation represents salary and 15% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Metronic Global Berhad and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Metronic Global Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, Metronic Global Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 54% per year. It saw its revenue drop 8.7% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Metronic Global Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -97% over three years, Metronic Global Berhad shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 4 warning signs for Metronic Global Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

